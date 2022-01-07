I was recently featured on an episode of The Nation Speaks, Psychiatrist Unpacks COVID's Mental Health Pandemic.

While Covid-19 may not be going away, what about the pandemic of fear and anxiety that goes along with it? Sadly, over the last year, we've seen a surge in depression, anxiety, drug addiction, overdose deaths, etc.

US Surgeon General, Dr Vivek Murthy’s warning about the state of youth mental health, is timely and urgent. One statistic really caught my attention:

In early 2021, ER visits for suicide attempts by teenage girls went up by 51% as compared to the previous year.

How terrible and downright alarming! Really, this statistic alone should make us reconsider everything we’re currently doing currently in terms of Covid, Covid policies, mental health, etc.

But there is more bad news. An excess of 100,000 deaths from opioid overdose in comparison to the same time period in 2019. 😢

My heart aches for all the families collectively coping with this tragedy. 💔

Unfortunately, myself and some others in my field predicted this would happen. I also suggested a path of action. For those interested in learning more, check out my May 2020 article, The Pandemic No One is Preparing For.

These are the same points I raise in my recent interview with Cindy Drukier of The Nation Speaks.

The good news is that we can create mind-body health and wellness in a short span of time through a simple, common-sense approach focused on diet, nutrition, lifestyle and supplements.

I will repeat this over and over again, because it bears repeating. If you are ready for this kind of medicine, give us a call today.